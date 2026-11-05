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FAIRFIELD MEMORIAL HOSPITAL PARTICIPATES IN STATEWIDE CYBERATTACK EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS DRILL
By Mark Wells,5 days ago
Fairfield Memorial Hospital joined hospitals across Illinois Wednesday, November 4th in one of the state’s largest emergency preparedness exercises designed to test how healthcare facilities would respond to a sophisticated cyberattack involving artificial intelligence. The statewide exercise, organized by the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, was titled “Broken Trust:...