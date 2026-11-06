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AMD Pays $2.9B for Toronto AI Chip Startup Taalas in Massive Canadian Tech Deal
By Emily Johnson,8 days ago
Source: Matthieu Riegler English : This photo has been taken by Matthieu Riegler and released under the licenses stated below. You are free to use it for any purpose as long as you credit me as author, Wikimedia Commons as site and follow the terms of the licenses. Could you be kind enough to leave me a message on this page to inform me about your use of this picture.Example: © Matthieu Riegler, CC-BY Français : Cette photo a été prise par Matthieu Riegler et placée sous les licences ci-dessous. Vous êtes libre de la réutiliser, pour n'importe quelle utilisation, tant que vous me citez en tant qu'auteur, Wikimedia Commons en tant que site et suivez les instructions des licences. Pourriez-vous avoir l'amabilité de me laisser un message sur cette page pour m'informer de votre utilisation de cette image.Exemple : © Matthieu Riegler, CC-BY This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported license.Attribution: Matthieu Riegler, CC-byYou are free:to share - to copy, distribute and transmit the workto remix - to adapt the workUnder the following conditions:attribution - You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0CC BY 3.0 Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 truetrue Vous souhaitez faire apparaitre cette photo sans crédit ? Contactez moi ! If you want to use the photo without credit, please contact me. / Wikimedia Commons.