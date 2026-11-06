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Duck Hill, Montgomery County: Railroads, Iron Dreams, Outlaws, and Civil Rights
By Alex Hall,8 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Duck Hill, Montgomery County: Railroads, Iron Dreams, Outlaws, and Civil Rights. Along U.S. Route 51 in the rolling hills of north-central Mississippi lies Duck Hill, a small community in Montgomery County whose history reaches far beyond its present boundaries. Although the town developed around agriculture and the railroad during the nineteenth century, its past includes Native American history, the forced removal of the Choctaw, plantation slavery, a deadly Civil War railroad disaster, an unsuccessful iron-mining boom, a notorious train robbery, and events that became part of the national struggle for civil rights.