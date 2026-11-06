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Winona, Montgomery County: Railroads, Cotton Mills, Fires, and Fannie Lou Hamer
By Alex Hall,8 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Winona, Montgomery County: Railroads, Cotton Mills, Fires, and Fannie Lou Hamer. In the rolling hills of north-central Mississippi, the city of Winona grew from a railroad settlement into one of the region’s important commercial and political centers. Long before automobiles and interstate highways reshaped travel across the state, trains brought merchants, farmers, laborers, and visitors through a town whose streets, hotels, and businesses developed around the railroad tracks. Its position between the Mississippi Delta and the eastern portion of the state helped establish Winona as a trading center, while its selection as the county seat of Montgomery County in 1871 gave the growing community an importance that extended beyond transportation.