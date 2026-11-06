undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kilmichael, Montgomery County: Railroads, B. B. King, and the Fight for Civil Rights
By Alex Hall,8 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Kilmichael, Montgomery County: Railroads, B. B. King, and the Fight for Civil Rights. In the hills of Montgomery County, Mississippi, the small town of Kilmichael holds a history that reaches far beyond its quiet streets and surrounding farmland. Located east of Winona, the county seat, Kilmichael developed as an agricultural and railroad community before becoming connected to some of the most important developments in American music and civil rights. Its history includes the childhood of blues legend B. B. King, the early life of gospel musician Roebuck “Pops” Staples, the struggle to desegregate public education, and a municipal election controversy that eventually attracted national attention.