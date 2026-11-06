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Eskridge, Montgomery County: McKenzie Spring, the Eskridge Plantations, and the Railroad
By Alex Hall,8 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Eskridge, Montgomery County: McKenzie Spring, the Eskridge Plantations, and the Railroad. Along U.S. Highway 51 in Montgomery County, Mississippi, between Duck Hill and Winona, lies the small unincorporated community of Eskridge. To travelers passing through, it may seem like another quiet rural settlement surrounded by farmland and wooded countryside, but its history reaches back to the opening decades of the nineteenth century, when the removal of the Choctaw people, the expansion of plantation agriculture, and the arrival of settlers transformed the region.