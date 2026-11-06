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Middleton, Montgomery County: The Rise and Fall of the Athens of Mississippi
By Alex Hall,8 days ago
Appalachian Community Histories – Middleton, Montgomery County: The Rise and Fall of the Athens of Mississippi. Along the modern highways west of Winona, Mississippi, there once stood a town whose importance extended far beyond its place on the map. During the nineteenth century, Middleton was a center of commerce, education, religion, and social life in what was then Carroll County. Its streets were lined with stores, professional offices, churches, and academies that attracted families from across the region. For a time, the community appeared destined to become one of the important settlements of north-central Mississippi, earning the nickname “The Athens of Mississippi” because of its educational and cultural institutions.