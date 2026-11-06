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Nancy Hoffman Gallery showcases monumental granite sculptures and works on paper by artist Ilan Averbuch
8 days ago
NEW YORK, NY.- After the Fire is a new body of sculpture and works on paper by Ilan Averbuch, his first exhibition at Nancy Hoffman Gallery since 2017. The exhibition continues a defining thread in Averbuch’s practice: the transformation of materials recovered from built environments – stone pulled from old bridges, curbstone salvaged from city streets, steel drawn from industrial sites – into vessels for memory, history, and interpretation.