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Forget ‘The Traitors,’ Alan Cumming’s 2-Season Apple TV Flop Demands a Weekend Binge
By Erin Konrad,8 days ago
Alan Cumming is one of the most versatile actors ever. He began as a Tony-winning stage actor and won the hearts of every millennial in films like the Spy Kids trilogy, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, and Spice World. He then switched to television, where his role as shark lawyer, Eli Gold, on The Good Wife netted him three Emmy nominations. The role that Cumming is perhaps most known for right now is his hosting duties over on The Traitors, a show which has landed him six Emmy wins. Cumming might be crushing his over-the-top Shakespearean-like leadership, complete with a stunning array of colorful costumes, but there's one other binge-worthy project that never got to flourish properly that he shines in.