undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SUN: Under fire after series of deaths, Maryland corrections chief Carolyn Scruggs is out
By KONNER METZ,8 days ago
How many inmates died in Maryland correctional facilities between December 2025 and January 2026?. Who will serve as the interim secretary of Maryland’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services?. What led to the scrutiny of Maryland’s correctional facilities under Carolyn Scruggs?. MARYLAND (WBFF) — Carolyn Scruggs is...
50