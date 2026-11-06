undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
First UK exhibition dedicated to Jacqueline Marval (1866-1932) opens in 2027
8 days ago
Jacqueline Marval, Baigneuse au Maillot Noir,1924. Private Collection. ComitÃ© Jacqueline Marval – Nicolas Roux dit Buisson. LONDON.- Dulwich Picture Gallery will present the first UK museum exhibition devoted to pioneering French artist Jacqueline Marval (1866-1932), a leading figure of the Parisian avant-garde. Driven by bold creative freedom and ambition, Marval carved out her own identity as an artist. She developed an original style through her innovative treatment of the female figure and reappropriation of her own image. As the artist of one of the earliest female nude self-portraits, Marval’s works challenged convention and reshaped representations of women in early 20th-century painting.