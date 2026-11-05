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Triathlon / Paratriathlon
6 days ago
Get Out and TriThank you to Dare2tri for contributing information and photos for this article. Paratriathlon made its Paralympic competition debut in Rio 2016. The sport, which combines swimming, running and biking into one race, has been rapidly growing in the U.S. and abroad among athletes at all age ranges and ability levels. From 1999 through today, USA Triathlon’s membership has nearly tripled and the number of sanctioned races grew to more than 4,000 last year alone.