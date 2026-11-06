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WWE News: WrestleMania 43 Dates Expected To Be Revealed This Weekend
By ewrestling,8 days ago
Next year’s WWE WrestleMania 43 is taking place in Saudi Arabia but thus far, WWE has refrained from announcing a date for the show. A few weeks ago, Post Wrestling reported that the date being discussed internally for the show is April 10 and April 11, 2027, but since that time, nothing more was shared or made official but many expected that a formal announcement would be made some time this week with the company in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.