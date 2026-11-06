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Community Savings Bank Announces Acquisition of Palo Savings Bank
By Janelle Tucker,8 days ago
Community Savings Bank is excited to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Palo Savings Bank in Palo, IA, subject to regulatory approval. The Community Savings Bank team is excited to bring together two financial institutions with a shared commitment to serving customers, supporting local businesses and investing in the communities they call home. The acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to build on the strengths of both organizations while continuing to provide personalized service, local decision-making and trusted relationships that define both community banks.