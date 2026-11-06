undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Child killer executed in Michigan City
By Network Indiana,8 days ago
Jeffrey Weisheit was executed Thursday morning just after midnight in Michigan City after spending 13 years on death row condemned as a child killer. But, his attorneys argue that the State of Indiana should not have proceeded with the execution after buying the drugs from a pharmacy that they believe would have been shut down were it not the only place to procure the execution drugs.
3