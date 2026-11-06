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Naseej and EdfaPay announce strategic partnership to advance digital payments
By Naseej,8 days ago
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- October 2026. Naseej for Technology, a leading regional technology and digital transformation company, announces a strategic partnership with EdfaPay, which provides the payment infrastructure powering Medad Pay. The partnership brings together Naseej's technology expertise and EdfaPay's digital payment capabilities to deliver greater value to clients and merchants.