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TSA's 'Drone Drone Drone' Post Hits 736K Views And A Six-Figure Threat
By Haye Kesteloo,8 days ago
The Transportation Security Administration posted the word “drone” 46 times in a row on X on Thursday afternoon, and by the evening the post had 736,000 views, 2,700 likes and nearly 300 replies. The agency’s follow-up explained the joke: “Droning on about it… because flying a drone in a no drone zone near an airport could quite literally cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars.” It pointed readers to the Federal Aviation Administration’s “Where can I fly?” page.