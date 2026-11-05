undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Louisville Lawyer Spends $500K on 60 Billboards Just to Say Stay Strong
By Adeline Mercer,7 days ago
Drivers around Louisville have spent the better part of two years spotting billboards that have nothing to do with lawsuits, injuries or 1-800 numbers. Instead they read things like “Believe in yourself,” “Good vibes only today” and “Stay strong.” Behind all of them is Sam Aguiar, a personal injury attorney who has quietly spent more than $500,000 putting up roughly 60 of the signs across the city since December 2024.
24