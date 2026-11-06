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CBS Officially Gives Mike Colter's New Legal Thriller a Sunday Night Takeover
By Ryan O'Rourke,8 days ago
Mike Colter might be best known as Marvel's Luke Cage, but for much of his career, he's called CBS home. Under creators Robert and Michelle King, he's had three prominent roles on the Eye network, starting with their iconic Emmy-winning political legal drama The Good Wife, where he played the notorious Chicago drug kingpin, Lemond Bishop. The Kings then made him part of the main ensemble in their ambitious supernatural mystery series Evil, opposite Katja Herbers for four seasons of unraveling mysteries from the inexplicable to the downright demonic. Their latest legal thriller now has him back in the spotlight, and CBS is about to give him and Rachel Keller their biggest spotlight yet.
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