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New exhibition explores global connectivity and Nam June Paik's visionary satellite projects
8 days ago
GYEONGGI-DO.- The Nam June Paik Art Center’s home city of Yongin is on the opposite side of the world from the location of Pinacoteca de SÃ£o Paulo, and the two cities are separated by a time difference of exactly twelve hours. Thanks to today’s telecommunications technology, however, these two distant locales are able to link up with each other in real time.