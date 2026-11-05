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Man Shows Up at UofL Hospital With Gunshot Wound to Foot, Won't Say Where
By Nora Ellington,4 days ago
A man showed up at UofL Hospital on Wednesday with a gunshot wound to his foot, and Louisville Metro Police are now trying to figure out where the shooting happened because the victim hasn't told them. Officers responded to the hospital after staff alerted them to the injury, and police say the man arrived on his own, not by ambulance.
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