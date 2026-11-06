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Car Slams Into Subway Restaurant In Anaheim, Injuring Two Customers
By Brentt Sporn,8 days ago
Two customers suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a Subway restaurant in Anaheim Tuesday evening, causing significant damage to the building. On November 3, 2026, at approximately 7:34 p.m., Anaheim police and Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a building at 1112 N. Brookhurst Street.
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