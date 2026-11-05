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Copley Grad Landon Robinson Lands Bengals' Nod for NFL Salute to Service Award
By Jared Bishop,6 days ago
Copley High School graduate Landon Robinson, a 23-year-old rookie defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals, has been nominated for the 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award. The honor recognizes players, coaches, staff, and alumni who show exceptional commitment to supporting military and veteran communities, and Robinson, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and commissioned Marine officer, is the Bengals' pick among all 32 teams submitting one nomination apiece.