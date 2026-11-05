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Clifton's KIWA Korean Cafe Closes, Owner Seeks $60K Buyer for Turnkey Shop
By Nora Ellington,2 days ago
KIWA, the Korean cafe that had become a fixture at 2235 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood, has shut its doors, and owner Soo Young Cho is now looking for a buyer willing to pay at least $60,000 for the turnkey operation. The closure happened quietly late in October 2026, with prospective buyers now able to schedule private tours of the building while Cho sorts out the shop's future.