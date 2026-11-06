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Peter Blum Gallery showcases paintings, collages, and new etchings by artist Erik Lindman
8 days ago
Erik Lindman, Perceval I, 2026 Acrylic and collaged webbing on linen, 63 x 37 3/8 inches (160 x 95 cm). NEW YORK, NY.- Peter Blum Gallery is presenting Perceval, a solo exhibition of paintings and etchings by New York-based artist Erik Lindman (b. 1985), marking his third exhibition with the gallery. The exhibition continues Lindman's ongoing investigation into the possibilities of painting and the expressive potential of printmaking. Exploring the relationship between two and three-dimensional forms, he exploits the physical properties of materials to generate new ways of seeing and experiencing the world.