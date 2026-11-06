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Paula Cooper Gallery presents landmark exhibition revisiting Claes Oldenburg's 'Six Themes'
8 days ago
Claes Oldenburg & Coosje van Bruggen, Fagend Study, Prototype, 1976. Cast aluminum painted with enamel, 10 x 18 1/2 x 9 1/4 in. (25.4 x 47 x 23.5 cm). NEW YORK, NY.- The Estate of Claes Oldenburg & Coosje van Bruggen and Paula Cooper Gallery, New York, present a major exhibition of sculpture, drawings and prints by Claes Oldenburg. The exhibition revisits Six Themes, the landmark survey show organized by Martin Friedman for the Walker Art Center in 1975 and which travelled to the Denver Art Museum; Seattle Art Museum; New Orleans Museum of Art; and the Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto, in 1975–1976.