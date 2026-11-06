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TextielMuseum opens a major exhibition celebrating designer Hella Jongerius
8 days ago
TILBURG.- Since 31 October, the exhibition Hella Jongerius – Smart hands has been on view at TextielMuseum in Tilburg. An enormous cross-shapedcabinet forms the central spatial gesture of the exhibition and cuts through the exhibition space. With its bold colours, large volumes and passageways, the design divides the space into different thematic worlds and draws visitors directly into Jongerius’ design practice. Among dozens of partially opened archive boxes, material experiments and realised works, visitors discover how she thinks, experiments and ultimately arrives at a design. In this way, Smart hands reveals what normally remains hidden behind the work of one of the Netherlands’ most influential designers.