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AndrÃ©hn-Schiptjenko showcases intimate paintings and contrasting textures by Sixten Sandra Österberg
8 days ago
STOCKHOLM.- AndrÃ©hn-Schiptjenko is presenting Shifts, Sixten Sandra Ã–sterberg's second solo exhibition with the gallery in Stockholm. The changing seasons have always anchored humankind in time, and have been associated with both transience and rebirth. In a Nordic context, the contrasts between winter and summer are striking - even in a contemporary, urban setting - and affect those who live there on both a practical and a mental level. In her new works, Sixten Sandra Ã–sterberg reflects on this subject, and for her the seasons have become a way of exploring questions about time: how it passes, how it changes us and how we age. Rather than depicting specific landscapes, or the body as a motif within them, she has sought, on a more introspective level, to portray humanity in interaction with the seasons.