undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
National Gallery of Ireland unveils ambitious 2027 programme featuring landmark exhibitions and major collection rehang
8 days ago
DUBLIN.- The National Gallery of Ireland has announced its 2027 programme, headlined by exhibitions depicting the west coast of Ireland over the past two centuries, the work and impact of German Expressionist groups Die BrÃ¼cke (Bridge) and Der Blaue Reiter (The Blue Rider), plus news of a major total rehang of the Gallery’s permanent collection.
1