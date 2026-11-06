undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Zeng Fanzhi returns to New York with new celestial landscape paintings and sculpture after a decade
8 days ago
In 2027, Zeng will have two forthcoming solo institutional exhibitions, in Europe and Asia respectively. NEW YORK, NY.- For his first New York City exhibition in over a decade, Zeng Fanzhi will present a new sculpture and a suite of resplendent new paintings that conjure imagined celestial landscapes and topographies. The works advance the celebrated Beijing-based artist’s ongoing investigation of color, perception and the material possibilities of paint. The exhibition introduces the latest chapter in Zeng’s practice, following on from his critically admired presentation "Zeng Fanzhi: Near and Far/Now and Then" on view during the 2024 Venice Biennale, organized by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).