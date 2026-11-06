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Yoshitomo Nara brings new paintings, drawings, and monumental bronze sculptures to David Zwirner
8 days ago
NEW YORK, NY.- David Zwirner is presenting an exhibition by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara, featuring new paintings and drawings, recent sculptures, and earlier works selected by the artist. Spanning the gallery’s 537 West 20th Street and 533 West 19th Street locations in New York, this exhibition is the artist’s first solo presentation with David Zwirner and his first major solo exhibition in New York in nearly a decade.