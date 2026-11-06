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Lucy and Jorge Orta explore ecology, migration, and survival in new Chelsea exhibition
8 days ago
NEW YORK, NY.- Mouraux Durand-Ruel Gallery is presenting The World We Keep Afloat, an exhibition featuring fifteen works by Lucy and Jorge Orta, on view November 5, 2026 – January 9, 2027, at 555 West 25th Street in Chelsea, New York. Bringing together unique works on paper in pencil, pigment ink and watercolor alongside limited-edition prints, the exhibition traces three interconnected bodies of work: Antarctica, Amazonia and Connector Mobile Village. These bodies of work examine how shelter, biodiversity and survival depend upon cooperation.