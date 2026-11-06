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Nonprofit Bridal Shop Set To Open First Texas Store In Dallas Design District
By Margie Townsend,8 days ago
A nonprofit bridal shop that resells donated wedding gowns to raise money for women's charities is set to open its first Texas location in Dallas on Friday. Brides for a Cause will open at 136 Glass St. Suite 120 in the Design District, marking the organization's seventh boutique and its first foray outside the West Coast and Arizona.