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Oliver Beer transforms Kiasma's top floor into a prehistoric, resonant cave
8 days ago
HELSINKI.- Lullabies, traditional songs, and vodou melodies intertwine in this autumn’s major installation at Kiasma, bringing to life the atmosphere and acoustics of a painted prehistoric cave. The exhibition presents the second iteration of British artist Oliver Beer’s video opera Resonance Project: The Cave, which premiered at the Lyon Biennale in 2024. Beer’s work has previously been shown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and the Venice Biennale. The installation runs at Kiasma from November 6, 2026 to March 28, 2027.