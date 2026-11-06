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GalerÃa Elvira GonzÃ¡lez presents the European solo debut of American painter Dana Powell
8 days ago
MADRID.- GalerÃa Elvira GonzÃ¡lez is presenting Natural, the first solo exhibition in Europe by the painter Dana Powell (b. Milwaukee, 1989). Powell’s small-scale paintings, created between 2024 and 2026, depict seemingly unrelated subjects. Roads lit by a car’s headlights, landscapes covered in an almost spectral fog, fruit still lifes, or lift doors that remain closed. No human figure ever appears, yet traces of human activity can be sensed in each of these works.