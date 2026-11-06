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Silverlens presents mixed-media assemblages and ancestral tapestries by artist Jakkai Siributr
8 days ago
Jakkai Siributr, 8:00 AM 2026. Constructed textiles from disassembled garments, beads and sequins, 80h x 107w in • 205h x 273w cm. NEW YORK, NY.- Jakkai Siributr creates unique forms. His assemblages of fabrics, tchotchkes, beads, and personal memorabilia immediately prompt questions about the reasons for a play with both the experiential and iconic. The artist grew up on what have been described as the ‘spirit-filled’ streets of Bangkok. There is an everyday animism to be found in the Thai capital: all the spirit-houses and shrines, the devotional offerings of coke bottles as well as ornate garlands, the glittering temples, and saffron-robed trees. A superstitious use of magical talismans, from amulets to tattoos, is widespread in his home country. This is one context with which to consider Siributr’s exceptional methods within contemporary art. Such an environment allows for a range of materials and forms to be understood as touched by the otherworldly. A resource for an artist, if you will.