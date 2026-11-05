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Election Results: Newton backs Healey, Markey and housing initiative, opposes all-parties primary
By Bryan McGonigle,5 days ago
The 2026 elections are over, and several states made history Tuesday night in various ways. While Massachusetts didn’t do anything historic, Bay State voters reelected their first woman governor, Maura Healey. Ed Markey won another term as senator, too. And Massachusetts is getting same-day voter registration, but not an...
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