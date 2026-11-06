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Fondazione Prada presents new works by Alex Da Corte on the eighth floor of the Torre in Milan
8 days ago
Exhibition view of “Atlas” Torre – Fondazione Prada, Milano. Photo Delfino Sisto Legnani – DSL Studio. Courtesy Fondazione Prada. MILAN.- Alex Da Corte’s installation Housepainter II (2025) is being presented as part of “Atlas,” the permanent project of Fondazione Prada in Milan. The is on view from Wednesday 28 October 2026 on the eighth floor of the Torre, alongside the artist’s Mouse Museum (Van Gogh Ear) (2022), which, from September 2025 for one year, was in dialogue with Claes Oldenburg’s Mouse Museum (1965–1977), on loan from mumok – Museum moderner Kunst Stiftung Ludwig Wien. Following the comparison with Oldenburg, Da Corte’s two installations can be seen side by side for the first time.