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Tate announces 2026-27 programme for Hyundai Tate Research Centre: Transnational
8 days ago
Workshop: Mataaho Collective at the Ancestral Knowledges conference at Tate Modern, November 2025. Photo: Tate (Reece Straw). LONDON.- Tate today announces the Hyundai Tate Research Centre: Transnational's programme for the year ahead. Launched in 2019, the Centre enables Tate to grow and develop art historical knowledge with individuals and organisations around the world, presenting a programme encompassing the Annual Symposium, seminars, performances and workshops. Its research will continue to inform activities across Tate’s four galleries and beyond, from a major exhibition of ink painting to an event exploring street art. The programme is made possible by the long-term partnership between Tate and Hyundai Motor, now extended until 2036, reflecting a shared commitment to artistic innovation and public access to contemporary art.