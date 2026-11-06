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Hannah Levy explores the uneasy relationship between the body and design in third solo show at Casey Kaplan
8 days ago
NEW YORK, NY.- Hannah Levy (b. 1991, New York, NY) presents Boiled, her third exhibition at Casey Kaplan. Seven new sculptures examine the uneasy relationship between the body and the designed world through visceral material interactions. Combining blown glass with hand-carved and polished stainless steel, Levy draws on the anatomies...