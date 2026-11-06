undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ane Mette Hol and Fredrik Værslev explore conceptual precision and modernist legacy in dual Oslo exhibition
8 days ago
OSLO.- Ane Mette Hol and Fredrik VÃ¦rslev is a double exhibition taking place at AllÃ© AllÃ© and OSL contemporary simultaneously, connecting for the first time in duo form the work of two of the most consistently relentless Norwegian artists of the last two decades. Hol and VÃ¦rslev graduated and entered the art world around the same time and have exhibited widely across many of the same institutions, and their work is to be found in many of the same institutional and private collections. Furthermore, the artists have followed each other’s careers with mutual admiration over the last decade, occasionally as part of the same exhibitions. Ane Mette Hol and Fredrik VÃ¦rslev are two artists whose work deals with the conceptual and material minutiae found in the legacy modernism has left on contemporary art. Both artists tend to begin with an observation of form. Their works spring from similarities in logic and process more than visual or material likeness. Both artists deal with questions relating to visibility, technique (noticeable and not), and often play on an unclear distinction between abstraction and hyper-figuration. Hol tends to zoom in on the most detailed elements of an object to “re-create” her motif of choice as a kind of 1:1 (often indistinguishable from “the real thing”), whereas VÃ¦rslev zooms in and then blows up the zoom, usually onto a large canvas-shaped re-enactment of sorts.