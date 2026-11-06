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Teen officially facing adult murder charges for allegedly killing grandpa in Lorain in July
By Dave O'Brien The Chronicle-Telegram,8 days ago
An Avon Lake teen will be tried on 10 felony and two misdemeanor charges in the fatal shooting of his grandfather last summer. Logan Lewis, 16, was indicted Thursday in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count each of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of criminal tools, all felonies.