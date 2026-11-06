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Now You Can Have The Power With MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE On 4K UHD Blu-ray
By Charles Bruce,8 days ago
In the 1980’s thanks to deregulation, children’s programming was no longer required to have the same educational value it once did, opening the door for toy companies to produce shows that were essentially 25 minute commercials for their products. This birthed He-Man, a toy line designed to appeal to young boys the way Barbie did for girls. It was a product concept that Mattel hired talented artists and writers to reverse engineer a story for and bring to life. However despite its crass commercial origins, the fantastical Conan-adjacent line of toys resonated with little boys of the time and has lived on in various forms and attempted reboots throughout the years since. The Masters of The Universe movie is the largest and most ambitious attempt to relaunch and reposition He-Man front and center in mainstream pop culture.