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Glen Foerd opens applications for 2027 Artist in Residence program
By Metro Philadelphia,4 days ago
Artists looking for inspiration may find it along the Delaware River. Glen Foerd, an 18-acre historic estate and public park in Northeast Philadelphia, is inviting local artists to apply for its 2027 Artist in Residence program. The residency offers one Philadelphia-based artist or collective the opportunity to develop site-specific work through research and engagement with Glen Foerd’s collections, architecture, natural landscapes and audiences.