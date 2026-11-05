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Luminiscence brings dazzling Christmas light show to Philadelphia
By Molly Given,3 days ago
The City of Brotherly Love is set to shine a little brighter this winter. Beginning Nov. 19, the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul will be transformed into “a spectacular celebration of Christmas” with Luminiscence: Christmas Wonder. The immersive performance will dish out holiday songs, imagery and visual effects for its winter iteration, following on the heels of its summer series, which debuted this past June in Philly.
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