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Raiders vs 49ers Week 9 Preview: Nick Bosa Calf Injury Status and Key Matchups
By AI-assisted,8 days ago
The Raiders and 49ers meet in Week 9, and the news that matters most this week comes from San Francisco, where Nick Bosa's calf is the question. Bosa tweaked the calf during normal warm-up drills, not in a game, and that is the part I'd take at face value. He had been pushing through tendonitis and may have been favoring the leg, possibly compensating in his first week back. That's the real risk. Compensation is how a minor tweak turns into a second injury, and it's why the calf deserves more attention than the tweak itself. Bosa also said calf injuries are a long process, and his recovery ran longer than he expected because he had never had one before. The new injury is in his other leg and is unrelated to the earlier one, so this isn't a relapse. Still, the 49ers' pass rush is working around a player on a long rehab.