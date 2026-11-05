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The Business Corner: The business of AI must include a plan for people
By Teresa Lundy,4 days ago
Artificial intelligence is changing the business of work and Philadelphia cannot afford to watch from the sidelines. Behind every conversation about efficiency is someone wondering whether their paycheck will survive the next software upgrade. The concern is already local. Comcast is eliminating 634 positions at its Philadelphia headquarters, with layoffs...