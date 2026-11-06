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Music meets magic at North Iowa auditorium on November 17
By Mike Bunge,8 days ago
MASON CITY, Iowa — A magician who blends live music with illusions is bringing his show to North Iowa next month. Chris Funk will perform "Redefining Wonder" at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus. First Citizens Bank and Visit Mason City are presenting the show as part of the 2026-2027 NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series.