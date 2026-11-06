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High school football playoffs: Vermilion tries to hand Keystone first loss
By Chris Assenheimer The Chronicle-Telegram,8 days ago
Vermilion and Keystone didn't meet during the regular season, but it's not like they're strangers. The Sailors and Wildcats are about 25 miles apart, while sharing common opponents in Firelands and Clearview. And, according to Vermilion coach Bill DiFucci, the teams play a similar brand of football. "Based on their...
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