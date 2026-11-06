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Avon Lake voters reject income tax issue, approve charter amendment for power plant site
By Gabrielle Monk The Chronicle-Telegram,8 days ago
Avon Lake voters rejected a 0.4 percent municipal income tax increase, and approved a charter amendment regarding the city’s former power plant site. The income tax increase appeared on the ballot as Issue 16 and 7,167 votes were against it, or 51.3 percent of the vote. 6,815 votes were for the increase, or 48.74 percent, according to unofficial election returns from the Lorain County Board of Elections.